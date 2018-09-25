WATCH: Quinton Tellis faces second trial in Jessica Chambers’ burning death

PANOLA COUNTY, MS (WMC) - Testimony will begin Tuesday in the second trial of Quinton Tellis - the man charged with killing North Mississippi teenager Jessica Chambers.
Chambers was burned alive and left to die on a rural road in Courtland, Mississippi, in December of 2014.
She later died at a hospital with burns to 98 percent of her body.
Prosecutors indicted 29-year-old Tellis 14 months later.
He said he was an acquaintance of Chambers, but he has maintained his innocence.
The jury for the retrial was selected Monday and will be sequestered like the first trial, but this time they’ll be bused in from another county 120 miles away from Batesville.
The new trial will take place in the same courtroom with the same judge, prosecutor and defense attorneys.
Prosecutors are expected to introduce a new witness they believe will help their case.
However, they still have to explain why multiple first responders at the scene that day heard Chambers say someone named Eric or Derek set her on fire.
The prosecution’s theory is Tellis somehow strangled the teenager during sex and then started the fire to cover up the evidence because he thought she was dead.
Last year‘s trial, which ended in a mistrial when jurors were unable to reach a verdict, lasted seven days.
The judge said this new trial could last from five to seven days.
