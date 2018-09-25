Tuesday Forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Tuesday morning started off with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Grab your raincoats as you head out the door. We’ll see a good chance of scattered thunderstorms this morning and afternoon across the Pine Belt. Highs will be held down into the upper 80s this afternoon. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s.
Scattered thunderstorms will continue tomorrow through Friday across the area as a front gets hung up over central Mississippi. This will lead to scattered storms firing up every afternoon this week, so keep your rain gear handy. Highs will be in the upper to mid-80s with lows in the low 70s.
We'll dry out a little bit this weekend with partly cloudy skies and hit-or-miss thunderstorms possible for both Saturday and Sunday. It's not looking to be a washout as of now. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Fall is still on backorder as of now. A few models are teasing cooler weather in October but I’m holding off on that hope until I’m confident of it happening. I’ll keep you updated!
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.