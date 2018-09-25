South Mississippi’s Children Center to shut down

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - After serving children for nearly 40 years, the only diagnostic evaluation center in South Mississippi will close their doors for good.
“That’s a real loss for that service," said Children’s Canopy Solutions CEO John Damon.
The center is set to close officially on Sept. 28.
“There’s a federal act that was passed— Family First Act— that was passed back in February… that really has an emphasis to move away from congregate care settings and towards community-based settings, " Damon said.
On average, eight to nine at-risk children stayed at the center for up to 45 days until they were moved.
“Our goal was always that the next place might be the last placement for the child," Damon said. "We understand the needs for the child are, we try to match those with either a foster home or another family member or if they need a treatment center.”
With only five centers in the state, those in need of services the South Mississippi Children’s Center provided, will have travel up north to places like Vicksburg.
“I think what the state is trying to do is try to find foster homes or therapeutic foster homes or kinship homes for the child and wraps services around a family clinical services that they need in the community suppose to them being in a shelter," Damon said.
Canopy Children’s Solutions has owned the shelter for more than 20 years. During that time, nearly 6,000 students have come through the doors.
