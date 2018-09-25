Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old Sumrall man

SUMRALL, MS (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing 86-year-old Sumrall man on Monday night.
Toxi McGraw was last seen on Monday driving south on Highway 589 south of Sumrall in a 2005 white Lincoln Continental with Mississippi disables license plate E0455, according to a Facebook post from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
McGraw is described as a white man who is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 201 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a gold and brown pullover shirt and white tennis shoes.
Family members said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement, according to the post.
If you have any information regarding his location, please contact the Sumrall Police Department at 601-744-0156.
