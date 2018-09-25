Man charged with Hattiesburg commercial burglary

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Petal police arrested a man charged in a Hattiesburg commercial burglary over the weekend.
Hattiesburg police responded to a report of commercial burglary in the 1800 block of Lincoln Road just after 10 p.m. on Saturday night, according to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore.
Moore said another patrol officer pulled over a man, 25-year-old Darius Dorsey, as he was leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Dorsey’s information was taken and officers continued to the business to investigate the commercial burglary.
Through video surveillance and witness statements, officers identified Dorsey as the suspect in the burglary a short time later, according to Moore.
Petal police were notified, who went to Dorsey’s address and arrested him. Moore said he was turned over to HPD and charged with commercial burglary.
Dorsey was booked in the Forrest County Jail.
