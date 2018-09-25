'Making a Murderer' sequel set to premiere Oct. 19

FILE - In this March 13, 2007 file photo, Steven Avery listens to testimony in the courtroom at the Calumet County Courthouse in Chilton, Wis. A sequel to the popular "Making a Murderer" documentary series recounting the story of Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, who were convicted in the 2005 slaying of Wisconsin photographer Teresa Halbach, is set to premiere Oct. 19, 2018, on Netflix. The sequel, "Making a Murderer 2," will follow their appeals. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool, File)