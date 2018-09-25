'Making a Murderer' sequel set to premiere Oct. 19

FILE - In this April 16, 2007, file photo, Brendan Dassey appears in court at the Manitowoc County Courthouse in Manitowoc, Wis. A sequel to the popular "Making a Murderer" documentary series recounting the story of Dassey, and his uncle, Steve Avery, who were convicted in the 2005 slaying of Wisconsin photographer Teresa Halbach, is set to premiere Oct. 19, 2018, on Netflix. The sequel, "Making a Murderer 2," will follow their appeals. (Dan Powers/The Post-Crescent, Pool, File)
September 25, 2018 at 10:26 AM CDT - Updated September 25 at 11:06 AM
FILE - In this March 13, 2007 file photo, Steven Avery listens to testimony in the courtroom at the Calumet County Courthouse in Chilton, Wis. A sequel to the popular "Making a Murderer" documentary series recounting the story of Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, who were convicted in the 2005 slaying of Wisconsin photographer Teresa Halbach, is set to premiere Oct. 19, 2018, on Netflix. The sequel, "Making a Murderer 2," will follow their appeals. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool, File)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A sequel to the popular "Making a Murderer" documentary series is set to premiere Oct. 19 on Netflix.

The first "Making a Murderer" recounted the story of Steven Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, who were convicted in the 2005 slaying of Wisconsin photographer Teresa Halbach. Avery and Dassey are serving life sentences in that killing.

Halbach's remains were found in the Avery family's Manitowoc County salvage yard. Avery insists police framed him. Dassey has argued detectives coerced him into confessing that he helped Avery rape and kill Halbach.

The documentary won Avery and Dassey legions of fans and spurred demands for their release.

The sequel, "Making a Murderer 2," will follow their appeals. The premiere date is Dassey's birthday.