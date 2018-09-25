Judge approves Laurel’s request to annex Pendorff

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - The City of Laurel is one step closer to annexing the Pendorff community. Judge James Bell approved the city’s request to annex the area Tuesday morning.
A representative from the Pendorff Community Association said they plan to appeal the decision.
Bell said he decided the city does have the capacity to provide sewer, water and police protection to the area.
The city now has five years to invest $16.5 million into infrastructure improvements for the area.
