High school football recap: Week 6

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Senior quarterback John Rhys Plumlee threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more Friday as Oak Grove High School opened Region 3-6A play with a convincing 39-7 victory over George County High School.
Plumlee completed 13-of-24 passes for 193 yards with an interceptions, He ran for 78 yards on 10 carries.
Junior Tavion Smith had three catches for 62 yards and a touchdown, senior Jordna D’errico had a 15-yard touchdown catch and senior Adam Banks caught an 8-yard pass for a touchdown.
Senior Jarious Reimonenq had three catches 62 yards,
George County sophomore quarterback Kyle Chapman completed 7-of-20 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown with an interception. Senior Treonte Jackson had three catches for 68 yards and junior Jonavan Jackson had three catches for 58 yards and a touchdown.
The Warriors (4-1, 1-0) will visit archrival Petal High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Panthers (1-4, 0-1) dropped a 28-10 decision at Pearl High School Friday in the region opener for both teams.
COLUMBIA _ Junior quarterback Devin Daniels accounted for three touchdowns and senior Wayna Cook ran for two scores as the Eagles opened Region 4-1A play with a bang.
East Marion led 12-0 after one quarter and pushed its lead over the Wildcats (1-5, 0-1) to 28-0 at halftime.
Daniels threw for 81 yards and a touchdown and rushed eight times for 90 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a two-point conversion.
Cook rolled up 151 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries and also ran for a two-point conversion.
Sophomore Lawrence Lambert gained 14 yards and a touchdown on two carries and caught two passes for 21 yards. Freshman Demetrius Allen had 36 yards and a touchdown on three carries and freshman Jaquaris Jones ran in a two-point conversion.
Senior Flenard McLin II came up with three catches for 32 yards and a touchdown.
Cook and Lambert each had an interception on defense.
East Marion (2-3, 1-0) will visit Lumberton High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Panthers (5—0, 1-0) defeated Mount Olive 55-12 Friday.
SEMINARY _ The Bulldogs ran for 332 yards, breaking away from an early tie to down the visiting Tornadoes.
The teams were tied 7-7 after one period before Seminary grabbed a 20-7 halftime that became a 35-14 bulge after three quarters.
Seminary senior Jordan Barnett ran for 87 yards and a score on 17 carries, sophomore Marquis Crosby added 77 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and senior Eddie Barnes finished with 60 yards and two touchdowns on four carries.
Senior quarterback Jeff Miller threw for 87 yards and two scores, including a 42-yard touchdown to Crosby and a 34-yard TD to senior Nathan Pickering.
Purvis senior Brian Bennett ran for 34 yards and two touchdowns and sophomore Wayne Ray picked up 56 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
Senior quarterback Mason Kendall hit 7-of-12 passes for 105 yards with an interception and rushed for 22 yards on four carries.
Seminary (3-3) will travel to West Marion High School at 7 p.m. Friday to open Region 8-3A play. The Trojans (6-0) defeated Columbia Academy 46-8 Friday.
Purvis (1-4) will open Region 7-4A competition at Lamar County rival Sumrall High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bobcats (6-0) rallied in the second half Friday to bring back a 21-13 road win from Pass Christian High School.
PICAYUNE _ Junior quarterback Zhakerreun Wesley ran for 233 yards and two touchdowns and threw for a third score, but the Maroon Tide swamped the War Eagles with a running game that averaged 9.1 yards a carry.
Picayune senior Jortin Raine rushed for 187 yards on 20 carries, senior Jairice Travis had 89 yards and two touchdowns on none carries and senior Kaleb Hart went for 63 yards and two touchdowns as the Tide (3-2, 1-0 Region 4-5A) rushed for 396 yards.
Picayune also got for 26 yards and a touchdown on six carries from junior Jakail Myers, a 6-yard TD run from senior Winston Drain and an 83-yard kickoff return by senior Curdevone Jackson.
Wayne County freshman Kelnevious Walley rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns and sophomore Addarius Courtland added for a two-point conversion run for Wayne County. Junior Brevin Gandy grabbed two passes for 11 yards and a touchdown.
The War Eagles (3-2, 0-1) will host Pearl River Central High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Blue Devils (2-3, 1-0) blocked a field-goal attempt on the final play of the game Friday to preserve a 33-31 victory over Long Beach High School.
COLLINS _ Junior quarterback Hershey McLaurin threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 68 yards on eight carries to help the Tigers hold off the Bulldogs.
Senior Markel McLaurin grabbed 11 passes for 131 yards and sophomore Emmanuel Lockhart rushed for 97 yards on 19 carries.
The Bulldogs (4-2) got a rushing touchdown apiece from junior Kylan Cooper (173 yards on 20 carries), junior Perez Taylor (59 yards on seven carries) and sophomore Haden Mullins (3 yards on two carries).
The Tigers (4-1) will visit Heidelberg High School a 7 p.m. Friday. The Oilers (2-4) lost 21-14 to North Forrest High School Friday.
QUITMAN _ The Panthers prevailed in the battle of prolific rushing attacks, breaking away from a halftime tie to outscore the Bulldogs 20-13 in the second half.
Bay Springs rushed for 260 yards, led by 145 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries by senior Jamarius Hosey. Senior Anson Windham added 98 yards 98 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
Junior quarterback Adrian Cole completed both of his pass attempts for 101 yards and a touchdown, with senior Derrien Lee snaring both.
But the Bulldogs could not cage the Panthers (3-3). Junior quarterback Jed Lewis ran for 164 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries to lead a Quitman ground game that piled up 311 yards.
Senior Tydrekius Carpenter had 73 yards on 13 carries and added a two-point conversion run and junior Kesean Johnson ran for 30 yards and a touchdown on just five carries.
The Bulldogs (4-2) will open Region 5-2A play at 7 p.m. Thursday when they visit archrival Taylorsville High School. The Tartars (6-0) are coming off Friday’s 42-0 victory over Perry Central High School.
PEARL _ Senior defensive back Kobe Windham returned a blocked punt for a touchdown, but that was the lone score the Panthers could muster in the Region 3-6A opener for both schools.
The Pirates (3-2, 1-0) pulled away by scoring game’s final 14 points.
The Panthers (1-4, 0-1) return home to greet archrival Oak Grove High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Warriors (4-1, 1-0) won its region opener Friday 39-7 over visiting George County High School.
HAZLEHURST _ The Aggies scored twice in the first quarter, and rode that cushion to their first victory of the season.
The Indians (0-6) cut the lead to 20-8 in the third period and then added a fourth-quarter score but could not completely erase the early deficit.
FCAHS (1-5) opens Region 7-4A play at 7 p.m. Friday, welcoming Lawrence County High School to Brooklyn. The Cougars (4-2) dropped a 21-19 decision at Collins High School Friday.
