Voter registration drives to be held on MS college campuses
September 24, 2018 at 1:08 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 1:08 PM

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - Student leaders at Mississippi’s eight public universities are holding voter registration drives in the coming days to encourage their fellow students to get out and vote.

The deadline to register to vote in November’s general election is fast approaching. The deadline to register in person is Oct. 8. The deadline to register by mail in Oct. 9.

The Student Body Presidents’ Council, which is made up of student body presidents from the eight universities, is organizing the registration drives to promote the vote among students.

The drives coincide with National Voter Registration day, which is Tuesday.

Below is a list of the dates, times and locations for the voter registration drives:

Tuesday, Sept. 25 and Wednesday, Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

  • Alcorn  State University: Clinton Bristow Dining Facility
  • Delta  State University: Student Union
  • Jackson  State University: Student Center
  • Mississippi  State University: Drill Field
  • Mississippi  University for Women: Hogarth Cafeteria
  • Mississippi  Valley State University: Vendor’s Square, Jacob Aron Student Union
  • University  of Mississippi: Business Row
  • University  of Mississippi Medical Center:
  • September  25: Old School of Medicine Foyer
  • September  26: Student Union

Tuesday, Sept. 25 and Thursday, Sept. 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • University  of Southern Mississippi (8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.): Century Park South  Breezeway, Thad Cochran Center, Cook Library Plaza, Liberal Arts Building,  Asbury Hall, and Scianna Hall

The Student Body Presidents’ Council has been working with local circuit clerks to train volunteers to assist students with registration.

The drives can be promoted through social media using the hashtag #MyVoteMatters.

