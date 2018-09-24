United Blood Services becomes Vitalant

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - United Blood Services became Vitalant on Monday. The new name is now the unified brand for 127 donation centers nationwide.
The group can now boast over 30,000 blood drives per year.
“Over the last few years we’ve grown to encompass blood centers and specialty services from coast to coast," said Shawn Shields, senior director of donor recruitment for the southeast division of Vitalant. "So now we are embracing that opportunity to bring all of that together, all of our innovative capabilities together to help have a bigger impact on the nation.”
Vitalant will become the nation’s second largest blood service provider.
“Thats 127 different areas, that’s 30,000 mobile blood drives a year, 780,000 donors for 1.8 million donations a year across the nation," Shields said.
The company’s national headquarters is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and serves communities in 40 states.
