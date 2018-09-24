Spiced Pumpkin Pecan ice cream is now a thing and we’re here for it

(WLOX) - Fall is here and that means it’s officially pumpkin season. It seems everyone is jumping on the pumpkin bandwagon and, to be honest, we’re not too mad about it.
Blue Bell is the latest to hop on board with the release of its newest flavor, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan Ice Cream. It's pumpkins-meets-pralines.
The ice cream is pumpkin flavored and has delicious sugar-coated pecans mixed in. If that isn’t enough to fan your taste for fall, Blue Bell added a rich swirl of praline sauce throughout the ice cream filled with the autumn flavors of cinnamon and honey.
This ice cream is peak pumpkin season and we are here for it. The seasonal flavor is in stores now for a limited time.
