Monday 6 a.m. Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - We're starting off this morning with partly cloudy skies and temps in the low 70s. Grab your raincoats as you head out the door. We'll see a good chance of scattered t-storms this morning and afternoon across the Pine Belt. Highs will be held down into the upper 80s this afternoon. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s.
Scattered T-Storms will continue tomorrow through Friday across the area as a front gets hung up over Central Mississippi. This will lead to scattered t-Storms firing up every afternoon this week, so keep your rain gear handy. Highs will be in the upper to mid 80s with lows in the low 70s.
We’ll dry out a little bit this weekend with partly cloudy skies and hit-or-miss t-storms possible for both Saturday and Sunday. It’s not looking to be a washout as of now. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Our fall Cool down is now on indefinite hold. Right now, it appears the fronts will washout before reaching Mississippi keeping the cooI air bottled up near the Great Lakes. Unfortunately, I don’t see any definitive date when a meaningful front will make it through to bring us cooler weather. Hopes sadly, have faded for now. But, I’ll keep watching and I’ll let you know.
