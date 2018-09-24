Man wanted for armed robbery of Laurel GameStop

Henry Arrington, 44, is wanted for one county of armed robbery. (Photo source: LPD)
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - Laurel police issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted for robbing a Laurel business on Friday.

Officers responded to GameStop at 1710 Highway 15 North around 3:49 p.m. after it was reported that a man displayed a handgun before taking an undisclosed amount of money, according to a Laurel Police Department news release. Police later identified the suspect as 44-year-old Henry Arrington.

Arrington is charged with one count of armed robbery and is listed by National Crime Information Center as a wanted person.

If you have any information regarding Arrington’s location, contact LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.

