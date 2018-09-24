Look Ahead: Monday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - You can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms through the early evening giving way to partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the lower to mid 70s.
As we head in to the start of the work week showers and thunderstorms will be on the increase with a 50% chance expected on Monday, a 60% chance on Tuesday and a 70% chance on Wednesday and Thursday.
Highs through the period will drop from the upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday to the mid 80sw on Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will continue to be in the lower 70s.
For Friday there is a 60% chance for more showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.l
For next weekend expect only isolated showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.
