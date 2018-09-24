Jones Co. investigator shoots, kills “threatening” pitbull

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - An investigator with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department shot and killed a pitbull Monday after the dog reportedly acted aggressively and lunged at the investigator.
A news release from the sheriff’s department said the dog created a “threatening situation” for the investigator, which led to the shooting.
The owner contacted us shortly after the shooting and claims the dog was not acting aggressively.
The news release says the investigator was performing a routine check on the addresses of registered sex offenders in the county when he arrived at a home on Hines Road in the Calhoun community. Officials said the investigator knocked on the door of the home several times with no response.
As the investigator was leaving the property, three puppies approached him, according to the release. The investigator let the pups smell his hand before making his way back to his vehicle.
The sheriff’s department said before the investigator made it back to his vehicle, an adult pitbull approached him. The release says the investigator stuck his hand out to let the dog smell him, and that’s when the dog started barking and growling.
The release says the investigator was slowly backing toward his vehicle when the dog lunged at him. The investigator fired one shot, killing the dog, according to the release.
After the shot was fired, six people came out of the home, including the dog’s owner. The sheriff’s department said the owner told officials on scene, “He didn’t have to kill my dog, he could have shot him in the leg.”
Another resident reportedly told investigators, “People know not to come to our house because they know how our dogs are.”
The news release pointed out there were no “beware of dog” signs posted on the property.
According to the sheriff’s department’s records, there was at least one dog biting incident reported at the property on April 21, 2017. It’s unclear if the same dog was involved in that incident.
