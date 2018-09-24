Hattiesburg man pleads guilty to second-degree murder

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of 64-year-old Frank Jenkins.
Carlos Akeem Sibley pleaded guilty in a Forrest County courtroom Monday. Sibley had been facing several other charges, including first-degree murder, before accepting the plea deal. Officials said Sibley will not be sentenced until he testifies against his codefendants in the case.
Virgil Luckett, Aaron Jones and David Jones remain behind bars without bond at the Forrest County Jail.
The trio was indicted for first-degree murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, attempted armed robbery and two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery earlier this year.
The charges stem from a crime spree in November 2016 that left Jenkins dead and another man injured.
On the night of Nov. 21, 2016, Jenkins and another man were shot inside a home on Prince George Road in Hattiesburg. Both men were taken to the hospital, where Jenkins later died. The other man was critically injured.
The suspects were arrested and charged in the days following the shooting. All four were originally charged with capital murder.
Luckett, Aaron and David are awaiting trial.
