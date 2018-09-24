Authorities investigating body found in river in Covington County

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Authorities are investigating how a person died after a body was found in a river in Covington County Saturday night.
According to Covington County Coroner Chris Daquila, a group of people were canoeing down the Okatoma River Outdoor Post in Collins when they spotted a body floating.
When authorities gathered the body from the river, it was so severely detoxed that officials were unable to identify the person at the time. Daquila says right now officials are still working to identify the person and trying to determine the cause of death.
No other information has been provided.
This is a developing story, we will continue to keep you updated the latest information as we receive it.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.