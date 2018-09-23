Southern Miss pulls away from Rice for 40-22 win

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -If indeed there is to be continuing competition at quarterback for the University of Southern Mississippi, sophomore Jack Abraham certainly turned in a strong bid Saturday evening to maintain his hold on the starting position.
Abraham threw for a career-high 428 yards and matched his personal best with four touchdown passes as the Golden Eagles opened Conference USA play with a 40-22 victory over Rice University before an announced 20,159 at M.M. Roberts Stadium.
Abraham, who completed 25-of-34 passes with an interception, spread the wealth. He hit sophomore Quez Watkins with a 28-yard score in the first quarter, turned a safety valve into a 14-yard touchdown with senior Tez Parks in the second, slipped a 6-yard shovel pass to Jaylond Adams in the third and hooked up with senior Tim Jones on a 21-yard scoring play in the final period.
USM has feasted on Rice and its tasty pass defense of late. Over the past four seasons, the Golden Eagles have thrown for more than 1,800 yards against the Owls.
With the win Saturday, USM (2-1, 1-0 C-USA) rebounded from a disappointing, one-point loss to the University of Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 8 that lingered even longer when the next game, a road trip to Appalachian State University, was cancelled because of potentially dangerous weather spawned by Hurricane Florence.
That stretch between games saw the return of former starting quarterback Kwarda Griggs, who returned from a month-long sidelining after being suspended indefinitely by the university for an unspecified student code violation.
The break also saw a depth-chart shakeup at running back, with senior back-up T-Rod Daniels announcing his intention to transfer following the elevation of youngsters Steven Anderson and Trivenskey Mosley.
Griggs did not play against the Owls Saturday, but Anderson and Mosley finished as the Golden Eagles’ top two rushers Saturday.
Anderson, a sophomore who scored his first touchdown as a Golden Eagle on a 1-yard run in the second quarter, finished with 52 yards on eight carries. Anderson gained 50 yards on six carries during a nine-play drive that wiped the final 6 minutes, 49 seconds, of the game from the clock.
Mosley, a true freshman, added 42 yards on nine carries, and also caught a pair of passes for eight yards.
Overall, USM netted 138 yards rushing, and finished with a season-high 566 yards total offense against Rice.
USM relied on a variety of short shovel passes and receiver screens, short throws that often paid off big when the Golden Eagles broke free for extensive yardage after the catch.
The Golden Eagles’ initial points, a 28-yard field goal by senior Parker Shaunfield, was set up by a 74-yard shovel pass that junior DeMichael Harris turned into a 74-yard gain.
But Abraham also was given opportunities downfield, and though he was badly short on a poorly-thrown interception to Rice sophomore linebacker Blaze Alldredge, he also completed passes of 49 yards to junior Jordan Mitchell and 65 yards to senior tight end JayShawn Washington.
The Owls (1-3, 0-1) stayed with USM for most of the first half, trailing 10-8 at the end of the first quarter and 17-15 midway through the second.
Anderson’s touchdown run boosted USM’s lead to 24-15 at halftime, and the Golden Eagles scored on its first three possessions of the second half to pull away from the Owls.
USM harried Rice quarterback Shawn Stankavage into a 13-of-26 passing day. The senior finished with 125 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Both first-half picks led directly to USM points.
Junior cornerback Ty Williams gathered in a tipped pass on Rice’s second possession for his first interception as a Golden Eagle, returning it 11 yards to the Owls’ 28. One play later, Abraham found Watkins with a touchdown throw for the fifth time this season to give USM a 10-0 lead.
Stankavage’s second interception was the first of sophomore Rachuan Mitchell’s USM career. Mitchell returned his pick 45 yards to the 1-yard line, setting up Anderson’s run.
The Owls’ ran for 137 yards, but 62 yards came on a touchdown run by Austin Walter in the first quarter. Otherwise, USM allowed 75 yards on 28 carries (2.7 yards per carry).
Sophomore Aaron Cephus had three catches for 22 yards, but caught both of Stankavage’s scoring passes, a 5-yarder midway through the second quarter and a 4-yarder on Rice’s final possession.
Shaunfield, who had missed a pair of long field goals against UL-Monroe, also drilled a 44-yard attempt Saturday, connecting from 28 yards and 44 yards.
The Golden Eagles will travel to Auburn University (3-1) for a 3 p.m. kickoff Saturday.
