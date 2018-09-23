Look Ahead: Weekend Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - For the next few hours expect showers and possible thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected. The showers and storms should die out this evening.
For Sunday look for a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s.
Partly cloudy Sunday night with lows again in the lower 70s.
As we head into the Monday through Friday time frame it appear to be on the wet side as there will be a 50 to 60% chance for showers each day with mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s through Wednesday and around 70 for Thursday in to Saturday.
We my have to wait until for at least 8-10 days for a cool down.
