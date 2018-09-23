High School Football Recap: Week 6

GAUTIER, MS (WDAM) - Sophomore Jaquez Andrews ran back a blocked punt 25 yards for a touchdown, and senior Drexlan Allen returned an on-side kick 51 yards for another special teams’ score as Hattiesburg High School stormed past Gautier High School 40-13 Friday night.
Senior Darius Ruffin had four receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns, including an 80-yard score in the final period as the Tigers overcame a sluggish start in their Region 4-5A opener.
“We didn’t play our best game, but we’re not going to complain about a win,” Hattiesburg coach Tony Vance said. “We’re going to take it.”
Hattiesburg was coming off an open week after going 4-0 against a non-region schedule that included victories against local rivals Laurel, Oak Grove and Petal high schools.
“It was probably a combination of things, but I thought we worked hard during the open week,” Vance said. “I thought we got some things done. We coached some things, worked on some fundamentals that we needed to work on: ball security; taking the ball away; special teams; blocking; tackling.
“We just played uninspired. I’m not trying to make excuses, but we didn’t play the way I felt we should have played.”
Vance gave a tip of the cap to Gautier, which managed to hold on to the football for stretches at a time, keeping the Tigers’ potent offense on the sideline.
“This was one we had dominated the last few years, but they did a great job and out together a great defensive game play, a great offensive game plan, and for the most part, kept our offense off the field,” Vance said. “When we were out there, we didn’t do a great job executing, and they had a lot to do with that.
“But we’ll be better moving forward, knowing that people are going to play keep-away from us.”
Hattiesburg executed early, with Ruffin hauling in a 9-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Jarod Conner to give Hattiesburg a 6-0 lead, but Gautier led 7-6 after the first period on Kameron Kincaid’s 3-yard run.
The Gators (3-2, 0-1) boosted their lead to 13-6 early in the second period when they recovered an onside kick and Jordan Irving followed soon after with a 47-yard touchdown run.
But the Tigers (5-0, 1-0) bowedup for the rest of the game on defense, and gradually, the offense and special teams began to help Hattiesburg pull away.
A second onside attempt backfired on Gautier when Allen fielded the kick and set sail on for a TD that tied the game at 13-13. When junior running back Jamal Donaldson scored on an 8-yard run later in the quarter, the Tigers held a 20-13 lead at halftime.
Hattiesburg scored in the third quarter on Andrews’ big play, then put the game away in the final period on the second, Conner-to-Ruffin connection and Allen’s 5-yard run.
Conner was 7-of-14 for 131 yards passing, while Allen and Donaldson combined for 69 yards on 14 carries.
“I don’t know,” Vance said. “Our defense held them to 13 points and kept them out of the end zone completely in the second half. Our special teams came up big for us, and sometimes there are going to be games like that where the special teams are going to have to win it for you, step up and be the difference in the game.”
The Tigers remain on the road in Region 4-5A play, traveling to Wiggins at 7 p.m. Friday to take on Stone High School. The Tomcats (3-1, 1-0) downed West Harrison High School 56-13 Friday in their region opener.
“We know them all too well and know what we’re going to get from them,” Vance said. “That’s kind of a little rivalry now after the last couple years. We saw them in the playoff last year.
“They’re going to be well-coached. They’re going to challenge you with some of things that they do. We’ll just have to match their intensity on the road and try and get the win.”
PASS CHRISTIAN _ Senior quarterback Dannis Jackson ran for two of the Bobcats’ three, second-half touchdowns and Sumrall’s defense shut out the Pirates over the final three quarters Friday as the Bobcats remained unbeaten.
Pass Christian (1-4) jumped on the Bobcats for 13, first-quarter points, including a return of an interception 90 yards for a score, and kept Sumrall off the scoreboard in the first half.
But Jackson scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 13-7, and then went 32 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter that gave the Bobcats the lead for good.
Senior Tyrek Preston added an 8-yard scoring run later in the final period to give Sumrall more breathing room.
The Bobcats (6-0) will open Region 7-4A play at 7 p.m. Friday when they welcome Lamar County rival Purvis High School to town. The Tornadoes (1-4) lost 42-13 at Seminary High School Friday.
SOSO _ The Mustangs limited the Patriots to 15 yards total offense Friday, and got two, second-quarter touchdown passes from senior quarterback Dusty Cook in the Region 3-5A opener for both schools.
Forest Hill (1-5, 0-1) netted minus 22 yards rushing, in part, because of eight sacks by West Jones. The Mustangs also came up with five interceptions, including two apiece by seniors Antoine Kirk and Evan Pitts.
Junior running back Jasper Jones gave the Mustangs a 6-0 lead on a 2-yard run in the first quarter.
Senior Damion Cunningham boosted the lead to 8-0 early in the second quarter when he caught the Patriots’ quarterback in the end zone for a safety. Cook followed with scoring passes of 34 yards to Kirk and 35 yards to senior Jalen Graham.
Cook finished 7-of-16 for 94 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Sophomore quarterback Alan Follis was 3-of-4 for 24 yards.
Freshman Joshua McDonald led West Jones’ ground game with 56 yards on 11 carries. Junior Michael Neal added 46 yards on 11 carries and Jones had 45 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
Kirk had three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown, and Graham’s lone reception turned into a fourth-down touchdown catch.
The Mustangs (4-1, 1-0) will travel to Natchez High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (4-1, 1-0) opened region play with a 28-7 victory over Jackson Wingfield High School Friday.
STRINGER _ Senior running back Anthony Thomas scored four touchdowns in the first half Friday, including a 55-yard punt return, as the Red Devils won their fifth consecutive game.
Thomas scored on runs of 66 yards and 46 yards to open the scoring in the first period.
Before the quarter ended, senior quarterback Cayleb Dyess had found senior Keyshawn Dease with a 65-yard scoring pass and Thomas had added a 3-yard touchdown run to give Stringer a 27-0 lead.
After recovering a fumble by West Lincoln (2-4) in the second quarter, Dyess padded the lead to 34-0 on a 1-yard scoring run. Thomas capped his big first half with his punt return that left the Red Devils ahead 41-0 at halftime.
The Bears scored in the third quarter on a 43-yard run by freshman Enrico Price, but senior Tyler Ansley answered for Stringer with a 15-yard touchdown run, and the Red Devils closed out the scoring with a fourth-quarter touchdown run of 10 yards by sophomore Hunter Graves.
Stringer will open Region 4-1A play at 7 p.m. Friday at Resurrection Catholic High School in Pascagoula. The Eagles (4-1, 1-0) opened region play Friday with a 49-14 win over Sacred Heart Catholic High School.
