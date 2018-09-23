Hattiesburg man killed in early morning shooting

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Police are investigating a deadly early morning shooting in Hattiesburg.
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting on Cypress Avenue around 2:30 Sunday morning.
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said during the investigation, police found a man dead inside a trailer. Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the man as 31-year-old Greg Hawthorne, of Hattiesburg, according to police.
Moore said the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help the police, you’re asked to call HPD or Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
