Hattiesburg church collects supplies for Florence victims

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -Victims of Hurricane Florence in North Carolina will soon get some relief supplies from the Pine Belt.
Among the groups collecting cleaning supplies, hygiene products and pet food were parishioners from St. Fabian Catholic Church in Lamar County.
They set up next to Corner Market along Highway 98 to receive donations.
“They have so much flooding and disaster for them and their time of need,” said Father Tommy Conway, pastor of St. Fabian Catholic Church. “Many people came from the Carolinas to us when we had Hurriane Katrina, so we’re glad from St. Fabian Catholic Social Services to reach out to them at this time.”
“It’s amazing that the community wants to come out and do some good to help others,” said Jennifer Prather, director of social services for St. Fabian Catholic Church. “It’s so important being a Christian and so important in the community to be good.”
A truck will take the supplies to Catholic Relief Services in Raleigh, North Carolina Monday.
