Governor leads 5th Wounded Warrior Ride through Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -Hundreds of motorcyclists, led by Governor Phil Bryant, rode through Hattiesburg Saturday in an annual event to raise money for wounded members of the armed forces.
The Governor’s Ride for Wounded Warriors of Mississippi left Richland Saturday morning and stopped briefly in the Hub City, before heading on to the Gulf Coast.
Several different motorcycle and veterans' groups took part.
It ended at Jones Park in Gulfport.
“Everyone here contributes and donates and supports our wounded warriors," said Bryant. “So, these are from Mississippi’s wounded warriors. We appreciate the national organization, what they do, but we want to take care of our own.”
“To have the Governor’s Ride, where you can announce it to the rest of the state and everybody can participate, I think it’s really good,” said Danny Waydick of Pike County.
He was a U.S. Marine who was wounded in Iraq in 2005 and is president of Purple Heart Riders.
“What the Wounded Warrior of Mississippi project is doing, they do a lot of good,” Waydick said.
More than 600 riders participated.
The ride raised about $50,000.
