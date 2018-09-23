Frying Pan Tower raises new American flag, plans to auction off old flag to support Florence victims

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Anyone who was watching Hurricane Florence's track found themselves glued to the Frying Pan Tower Ocean Cam powered by Explore.org.
The storm crept towards the Carolina coast one week ago, and much of the impacts residents were bracing for could be seen in real time on the camera.
Those who watched saw an American flag get battered up until the minute the camera shut down.
They’ll be happy to know that Old Glory survived Florence and is receiving some much needed rest. A new flag has been raised to replace it.
According to the Explore.org, the surviving flag, which the organization endearingly nicknamed “Kevin,” will be auctioned off with the Red Cross to support storm victims.
Highlights from the camera during Hurricane Florence can be seen here:
A real-time view of the new flag can be seen here:
