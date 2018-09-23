Former Bay State governor campaigns for Mike Espy in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -U.S. Senate Candidate Mike Espy campaigned in Hattiesburg Saturday and he got support from the former governor of the Bay State.
Espy and former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick met with supporters at the Train Depot downtown.
Espy is a former three-term Democratic congressman and served as Secretary of Agriculture for two years in the Clinton administration.
He faces current senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, state senator Chris McDaniel and former Gautier city councilman Tobey Bartee in a special election in November.
“I’m very happy that my friend and colleague, former governor Deval Patrick, is in Mississippi today, to be with me to listen, come here to Forrest County, coming into Hattiesburg and listening to everyone,” said Espy.
“(Mike Espy) is a great listener,” Patrick said. “His heart is here in Mississippi. He cares about lifting people all over the state and through Mississippi, all over the country and I think that’s important.”
The special election is to fill the seat vacated by former Republican senator Thad Cochran, who retired in April.
