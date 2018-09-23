Brees passes Favre for NFL career completions

NEW ORLEANS (WDAM) - For New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees it was not a matter of if but when his name would be linked with a pair of National Football League career passing marks.
The first fell Sunday afternoon on the road against the Atlanta Falcons, when Brees hooked up with Michael Thomas on a 17-yard completion at the 7:52 mark of the second quarter.
The completion was the 6,301st of Brees’ 18-year career, and broke a tie with Hall of Famer Brett Favre for most career completions.
Brees accomplished the feat in his 251st NFL game. Favre set the record in his 302nd
Brees entered the season with not only the career completions record in his sights, but also the mark of 71,940 career yards passing held by Peyton Manning.
With 243 yards passing in the first half, Brees moved within less than 600 yards of Manning’s record, putting him on track to add that mark in the fifth week of the season.
Brees already ranks as the NFL’s most accurate passer, with a career completion rate of 66.9 percent, but also stands as the only quarterback in NFL history with five, 5,000-yard passing seasons (2008, 2011-13, 2016).
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.