Brees breaks a passing record, Saints beat Falcons in OT thriller

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Drew Brees broke Brett Favre’s completion record in the first half against the Falcons, and then his squad won the game in overtime. Brees scored the winner on a QB keeper for a 1-yard touchdown. Saints improve to 2-1, with a 43-37 victory.
Brees finished 39-of-49 passing, 396 yards, and three touchdowns. He also rushed for two touchdowns. With his 6,301 career completion, Brees surpassed the Mississippi native at 6,300.
His counterpart Matt Ryan, threw for 374 yards and five touchdowns.
The Saints marched down the field efficiently on their opening drive, covering 75 yards in only six plays, ending with a Brees to Ted Ginn, Jr. 4-yard touchdown. That staked the Black and Gold to 7-0 lead.
The Falcons responed with a 12-play, 81-yard drive, that resulted in a Ryan to Calvin Ridley 18-yard touchdown. P.J. Williams was covering Ridley on the score. Williams took over for Ken Crawley at the corner spot.
Wil Lutz added two field goals to give the Saints a 13-7 lead. but the Falcons answered right before half. Ryan found Ridley again, the connection covered 75 yards this time for Atlanta. The Dirty Birds went ahead 14-13 on the big play.
In the second half, it continued to be the Calvin Ridley show. He caught his third score of the day in the third quarter, giving the Falcons the lead back at 21-16.
The Saints would answer. Brees threw his second touchdown of the afternoon, hooking up with Cameron Meredith for an 11-yard touchdown.
The back-and-forth continued, courtesy of Ryan’s fourth touchdown pass. Tevin Coleman cuagh a five-yard pass from Ryan, giving the Falcons the lead back, 29-23.
And the back-and-forth continued to continue. On 4th and goal, Brees hit Zach Line for a 1-yard touchdown. The Saints took back the lead, 30-29.
Ryan set a career-high for TD passes with his fifth to Mohamed Sanu for 5 yards, giving the Falcons a 37-30 lead.
Brees would one-up Ryan with a touchdown run. A 7-yard touchdown run, knotted things up at 37.
