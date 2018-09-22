West Marion swamps Columbia Academy, 46-8

COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) - The last thing an underdog Columbia Academy needed to do Friday night against visiting West Marion High School was turn over the football .
Which is exactly what the Cougars did, right off the bat.
Two interceptions led to a pair of quick touchdowns by the Trojans and began the avalanche of points that would eventually bury the Cougars 46-8 at Cougar Field.
“You know, you turn it over, that’s a killer,” Columbia Academy coach Randy Butler said. “You can’t win doing that when you are almost even, and athletically, we are not them.
“But they’ve got a good team and they’ll go along way.”
Thus far, after six games, West Marion has gone as far it can go, opening a season with six wins for the first time since 2015, which was the last time the Trojans played in a South State championship game.
“We’re proud to be 6-0,” Brad Duncan said. “But it’s like I just told the guys, the ones that count (in region play) start now.
“All these first six are fine and good and we wanted to get better, but I told ‘em, it’s kind of like eating a salad. We just finished the salad and now we get into the meat part.”
Junior quarterback Jeremiah Holmes served up a sizzling performance in the first half, completing 12-of-13 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns and ran two yards for a fourth as the Trojans led 34-0 at halftime.
“He’s been that way all year,” Duncan said. “He’s been that way every Friday night.”
Senior Noland Miller Jr. caught five passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns and senior Dontavious McGowen had five catches for 64 yards and a score.
Sophomore Jartavious Martin reversed field for an 85-yard punt return touchdown in the first half, junior running back Adryane James scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter and back-up sophomore quarterback Jayden Duncan wrapped up the West Marion scoring in the fourth quarter on a 4-yard run.
Columbia Academy (2-4), which committed four turnovers (three interceptions, lost fumble), was limited to 107 yards total offense.
Forty-eight yards came on the Cougars’ final drive, as Columbia Academy avoided the shutout in the final minute on a 16-yard touchdown run by senior Drew Havard.
West Marion will open Region 8-3A play at 7 p.m. when it hosts Seminary High School. Columbia Academy will host Simpson Academy at 7 p.m. Friday.
