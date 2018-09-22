Ted Cruz confronted by mother of school shooting victim

WEBSTER, TX (KTRK/CNN) – The mother of a school shooting victim confronted Sen. Ted Cruz on school safety and guns at a town hall-style meeting.
Cruz was greeted with applause when he entered the mostly friendly room Thursday.
He made jokes, talked policy and urged supporters to head to the polls in November to help him win re-election.
"Our biggest danger is complacency," Cruz said, adding "there is a danger that too many of us stay home."
And then a lone dissenter spoke up.
"You don't respect my daughter! She died!" Rhonda Hart told Cruz.
Hart's daughter Kimberly Vaughan was one of the students shot to death at Santa Fe High School, in Santa Fe, TX, in May.
"I understand that you are grieving for your daughter," Cruz responded.
"You still have not introduced common-sense reform," Hart said.
Hart said she came to the event to confront Cruz about gun control.
"I wanted to be able to call him out on his inaction regarding the children of Santa Fe, children that died in their art class under his watch when he accepts money from the NRA, and he won't introduce any sort of common-sense reform," she told reporters.
In response to Hart's accusations, Cruz addressed school security.
"I think the number one thing that makes schools safer is having more armed police officers on campus to keep our students safe," he said.
The town hall was one of 22 similar events Cruz held in the last three weeks.
On Friday, Cruz held his first debate against Democratic opponent Rep. Beto O'Rourke.
Copyright 2018 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.