Soldier returns from Florence relief, finds house ransacked

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Charlotte soldier returned home from the Carolina coast Friday morning to find his Grimes St. home ransacked.
National Guardsman Luis Ocampo was working in New Bern for 10 days, assisting with Hurricane Florence relief, where he only got a few hours of sleep per night.
Ocampo tells WBTV his girlfriend and son were staying with family, but had checked in on the house Thursday night.
When he returned Friday morning, he found everything of value stolen from his home, including a laptop with his schoolwork and assignments on it, and food from the family’s refrigerator.
Friday, Ocampo is getting rest and trying to figure out, with his family, how to move forward.
A GoFundMe page has been set up as Ocampo’s recovery fund. You can donate here.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirm they are looking into the incident. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.
