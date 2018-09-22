New Report: The high cost of being uninsured in MS

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - Are you uninsured and living in Mississippi? If so, this story is for you.
Recent data from the Urban Institute indicates that in 2015, 37.4 percent of non-elderly adults aged 18 to 64 in Mississippi reported past due medical debt, which is the highest rate in the nation. The high rate of medical debt in Mississippi is most likely attributed to the prevalence of both lower incomes and higher uninsured rates in the state.
Health Help Mississippi and Hope Policy partnered to host a meeting to release the data that shows how Mississippians are being affected by being uninsured.
“We try to educate the community about what to do whenever you gain that health coverage,” said Samantha Wells, from Heath Help Hattiesburg. “Like I said, a lot of people aren’t aware, and we just want to guide them in the right direction.”
According to Hope Policy’s research, estimates show that in 2016, more than 345,000 non-elderly residents were uninsured in Mississippi. That means that 14 percent of the non-elderly population in this state is without health insurance coverage compared to 10 percent of the non-elderly population in the United States. Wells said that it’s important to know the language so that you can fully understand what health insurance is.
"Understanding basic terms of health coverage like deductibles, co-pays things of that nature," said Wells.
Simaria Wilcher has Type 1 diabetes and said she was at the meeting because come May 2019, she will be uninsured, and she wants to be ready. This meeting was important for her because health insurance is changing, and along with Wilcher, everyone wants to be prepared.
"It still may be available for me. I know with income-based programs I possibly still can get insulin," said Wilcher.
Other attendee’s at the meeting said that they wanted to make sure that they know as much information as possible about health insurance so they can be a resource for others.
"I am here to just find out what they are talking about and how I can be a resource for the people who need the health information that they are going to give us today," said Maxine Coleman.
Kiyadh Burt is an analyst with Hope Policy Institute, and told us how being uninsured can affect you in your home.
“OK, so what happens to many individuals who don’t have health coverage is that they end up going into emergency rooms to get medical attention with injuries that could have been prevented,” said Burt.
According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, 52 percent of all debt that appears on credit reports is from medical debt. You may ask how? Implications of medical debt include housing insecurity, depletion of savings, increased credit card debt, and, in some cases, bankruptcy.
