Laurel School District to make improvements after ‘F’ rating

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - “The district has historically had low performance and proficiency, so I knew that coming in,” said Dr. Toy Watts, Superintendent of the Laurel School District.
Watts entered the district less than nine months ago, but she said the plans she put in place will address some of the critical issues that caused the district to earn an 'F' in the Mississippi Department of Educations’s unofficial accountability rating.
“After getting here, I realized that we had a deficiency in technology was one of our issues that we had to address immediately,” Watts said.
To address that issue, the district ordered more than 400 devices to aid students in the classroom.
“Recruitment was one of the things that was addressed soon after my arrival. We were able to recruit four new principles to put into our schools,” Watts added.
Two of those principals were trained by the principal core at the University of Mississippi under former state superintendent Dr. Tom Burnem.
“We did a calculation of our test scores when we got our information from the state department during the summer,” Watts recalled. “The first day back to school, I made sure that every employee on this campus knew where we stood or expected to stand.”
Watts said it will be a team effort to make the necessary changes within the district.
“I know that this is not a job that can be done by one person or a few new principals. This is a job that’s going to require everybody’s assistance for us to get better,” said Watts.
She said she’s also aware that in addition to a strong team, the changes will also take time.
“It’s going to take us a while to turn this ship around,” said Watts. “This will not be easy, and for sustained growth, it’s going to take years of investment from the community into the school district to get this going.”
