Golden Eagles ready to face off against Rice

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Southern Miss looks to bounce back from a week two loss against Rice Saturday at the Rock.
Redshirt Senior quarterback Kwadra Griggs returned to the team last week after being suspended back in August.
The quarterback position is right back open for the Golden Eagles, with the goal of winning football games at the forefront.
"As a group, we're going to be in it together and whoever's on the field, the other people are going to support 100 percent,” USM offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson said. “You're dealing with guys that are wired the right way, you're dealing with guys that care more about this team than they care about themselves."
Head coach Jay Hopson says the goal is to progress each and every week.
"We just want to be better every week,” Hopson said. “We’re a good football team. I think we have some guys that have play-making ability and I feel like we’re doing some good things…we just got to fine-tune it.”
