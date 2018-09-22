Duke Energy downplays fears of coal ash spill in the Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) – Duke Energy is downplaying reports that coal ash could have spilled into the Cape Fear River after a dam breach at the L.V. Sutton Power Station in Wilmington.
Members of the Cape Fear River Watch who wanted to see the damage to the plant with their own eyes rode boats up the river on Friday.
“We took a boat up Sutton Lake north and approached downstream,” said Kemp Burdett of the Cape Fear River Watch. “As we started to head upstream, we started to see what appeared to be ash on the water in the river. As we got closer, we saw the major breach of Sutton Lake on the southern end.”
Duke Energy confirmed Friday that flood waters from Hurricane Florence spilled into a coal ash storage pond and could be washing the toxic waste into the Cape Fear River.
Bill Norton, a spokesperson for Duke Energy, said in an interview with WECT Friday that what’s floating in the Cape Fear River is a coal byproduct. He says the water coming into Sutton Lake is now exiting a new breach at the south end of the dam.
Norton went on to say as the water is flowing, it’s picking up what is called cenospheres, which are a coal ash byproduct.
“It’s important to note that’s different than fly ash or bottom ash,” Norton said. “It has a very different chemical makeup than those materials that are being excavated and out into our landfill right now. Cenospheres are a coal byproduct, but they’re beads that are used in products like kayaks and bowling pins. They’re recycled.”
Norton says he does not believe the breach poses a significant threat and that Duke conducts frequent tests.
“We continue to do testing and if history is our guide, when we’ve had incidents like this in the past, there’s been no long-term environmental effects or public health effects to the water supply,” he said.
Burdett is concerned for the future of the waterway.
“This ash is deposited in the ecosystem and downstream of Wilmington,” said Burdett. “It will start to work up the food chain. It will be there to be on our dinner plates eventually as it moves up that food chain.”
