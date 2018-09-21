USM welcomes Rice to “The Rock”

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - USM’s journey to its sixth Conference USA title begins on Saturday at “the Rock.”
The Golden Eagles open the conference slate with Rice at 6 p.m. The stark difference between the Owls (1-2) and Southern Miss (1-1) is the rushing attacks. Rice averages just over 200 yards per game on the ground while USM is averaging 130 yards per game.
Both teams enter Saturday after having an open week.
“Another really good football team coming to town,” said USM head coach Jay Hopson. “They’re a football team that gives you a lot of different looks, a lot of different personnel groupings. Well-coached, plays hard, has our utmost respect. We know it’s going to be a four quarter game and big battle.” “If you look at what they do offensively, they’re a heavy-set team that likes to be physical,” said USM offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson. “I think their defense matches that. I think they’re pretty physical up front. They do a good job of getting off blocks. They do a good job of slinging you around and you can tell they’re strong.”
