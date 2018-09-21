USM welcomes Rice to “The Rock”

“Another really good football team coming to town,” said USM head coach Jay Hopson. “They’re a football team that gives you a lot of different looks, a lot of different personnel groupings. Well-coached, plays hard, has our utmost respect. We know it’s going to be a four quarter game and big battle.” “If you look at what they do offensively, they’re a heavy-set team that likes to be physical,” said USM offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson. “I think their defense matches that. I think they’re pretty physical up front. They do a good job of getting off blocks. They do a good job of slinging you around and you can tell they’re strong.”