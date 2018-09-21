USM hosts annual volunteer fair

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Community service organizations around the Pine Belt will get some free help from University of Southern Mississippi students. A volunteer fair at the R.C. Cook Union gave students a chance to check out volunteer opportunities in the Hub City area on Thursday.
Groups like AmeriCorps, the City of Hattiesburg, Habitat for Humanity and Southern Pines Animal Shelter were there to sign up new volunteers.
“Students who are new to Southern Miss or they’re getting involved in new organizations or classes, they can come here and find different opportunities to volunteer,” said Christy Arrazattee, Director of the Center for Community Engagement at USM, which hosted the event.
“I’m new to the community, and I would like to help it grow and I just won’t mind picking up trash," said Breannia Shorty, a transfer student who is in her first semester at Southern Miss and signed up to help on a City of Hattiesburg project.
More than two dozen organizations took part in the fair.
