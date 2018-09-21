PRCC’s Gordon scores 4 goals in 8-0 victory

POPLARVILLE, MS (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College’s Rena Gordon did more than her fair share in the Lady Wildcats’ 8-0 victory over Southwest Mississippi Community College, but she also had plenty of help.
Zigi Ahorter opened the scoring, Skylar Spears scored twice and Gordon finished with four goals as PRCC (4-4) also got an “own goal” from the Lady Bears (0-6).
“In the first seven minutes, we did something we have not done all year and scored some goals when we had chances,” PRCC women’s soccer coach Jack Byrd said. “We didn’t rely on Rena to score all of our goals. Obviously, she scored a few, but I felt like Skylar made a lot of good plays.
“Defensively, we played great in the first half, when they only had one shot attempt.”
The Lady Wildcats will host Holmes Community College Tuesday.
