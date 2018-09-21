PRCC falls in battle of soccer unbeatens

POPLARVILLE, MS (WDAM) _ Patrick Larsen connected on a penalty kick in overtime Wednesday to lift Southwest Mississippi Community College to 1-0 victory over Pearl River Community College. in a battle of unbeaten Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges men’s soccer powers
“I want them to see that, maybe, they weren’t as good as they thought they were,” PRCC coach David Gallant said. “Everybody in this league loses. Everybody loses. That’s just the way it works.”
PRCC (7-1), which saw a seven-game winning streak snapped, will carry a 3-1 South Division mark into a home match Tuesday with Holmes Community College.
