PRCC falls in battle of soccer unbeatens
Pearl River Community College midfielder Ethan Hodby heads the ball away from a Holmes Community College defender Wednesday.
By Tim Doherty | September 20, 2018 at 10:03 PM CDT - Updated September 20 at 10:03 PM

POPLARVILLE, MS (WDAM) _ Patrick Larsen connected on a penalty kick in overtime Wednesday to lift Southwest Mississippi Community College to 1-0 victory over Pearl River Community College. in a battle of unbeaten Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges men’s soccer powers

“I want them to see that, maybe, they weren’t as good as they thought they were,” PRCC coach David Gallant said. “Everybody in this league loses. Everybody loses. That’s just the way it works.”

PRCC (7-1), which saw a seven-game winning streak snapped, will carry a 3-1 South Division mark into a home match Tuesday with Holmes Community College.

