No. 13 Jones College nips No. 12 MGCCC 16-13

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) - Thirteenth-ranked Jones College reached into its bag of tricks Thursday night to create some winning magic against No. 12 Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College at Bobcat Stadium.
Place-kick holder David Harrison scored off a fake field goal and Raheem Shorter returned a blocked extra point 95 yards for a two-point play to put the Bobcats’ first nine points on the board, and running back Donte Edwards scored the game-winning touchdown on a 25-yard run early in the fourth quarter.
JC running back Kalyn Grandberry rushed for 171 yards on 25 carries and Edwards added 68 yards on 10 carries as the Bobcats (3-1, 2-0 South Division) ran for 228 yards of their 285 total yards.
The Bulldogs (3-1, 0-1 South Division) scored first. A bobbled punt snap set up MGCCC at the Bobcats’ 14-yard line, and one play later, Terron Avery covered the distance. But the extra point was blocked and Shorter scooped up the loose ball at the 5-yard line and darted downfield to make the score 6-2.
In the third quarter, Harrison leapt up from his hold on a field-goal attempt and bulled in from 2 yards out to give JC a 9-6 lead.
But MGCC need just two plays, a 35-yard run by Avery and a 40-yard run by quarterback Lowell Narcisse to regain the lead 13-9 at the end of the third quarter.
Edwards’ run gave JC a three-point lead, and the Bobcats’ defense made the edge stand up, with Chei Hill sacking Narcisse twice on the Bulldogs’ final possession.
The Bobcats will host Southwest Mississippi Community College at 7 p.m. Thursday.
