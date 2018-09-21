McDaniel stands behind controversial MSNBC comments

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Chris McDaniel is standing behind a controversial comment he made on MSNBC.
During a broadcast of “Morning Joe” on Friday, Sept. 14, McDaniel asked where African-Americans are after, “a hundred years of begging for federal government scraps.”
McDaniel said Thursday he isn’t worried about any outrage caused by the comments and says he was serious about what he said.
“Our state cannot be economically prosperous if we’re depending on the federal government to prop us up,” McDaniel said. “Our people can’t be economically prosperous if we don’t have jobs. Put simply, we want jobs, not welfare. We want jobs, not corporate handouts. Now is the time for us to make our way in Mississippi without the same old economic system. No, I stand by every word. I’m not backing down, not a chance. I’m here to fight for what I believe in. I’m not backing down.”
McDaniel again called for his rival, U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, to debate at Millsaps College on Oct. 4. She is the only candidate who has not agreed to be there.
McDaniel also called for the immediate confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. McDaniel said accusations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh by a single accuser are not credible.
“We’re fighting for the survival of our republic,” said McDaniel. “This is not the time to cower in a corner. This is the time to defend him. Ultimately, these allegations have not been substantiated. They are old and they seem to be entirely politically motivated. It’s time to vote for Judge Kavanaugh and confirm him to the U.S. Supreme Court.”
McDaniel represents Forrest and Jones counties in the Mississippi Senate.
