MAAP results are in for Hattiesburg High School

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Tests scores are in. Hattiesburg High School sent home test results from the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program. Just over 200 students were sent home with a score of 4 or 5.
The test has five levels, with 4 and 5 being the highest. Both levels are considered proficient or advanced in the subject.
HHS Principal Eric Boney called parents and students to a meeting Thursday night to talk about the goals for the upcoming academic year.
“Even I sometimes get a little confused by what these tests are and what they mean for our students,” said David Garraway, a parent of two students at Hattiesburg High School. "They really broke it down for all of us to let us know what these tests mean and also what we have to do as parents to actually step up and help them to meet those requirements.”
“The meeting tonight helped me better understand her scores and what I could do as a parent and what I could do to let her be more successful,” said Delia Lampton.
“As a parent, it feels good to know your child is doing what they are supposed to do and learning,” said mother of a ninth grader, Melody McCullum.
During the meeting, Superintendent Robert Williams and Boney targeted subjects such as dual enrollment, ACT scores, test preparation and new strategies for Hattiesburg High School.
The dual enrollment program allows students to take college credits in high school. Parents say they’re all for it.
“To graduate from high school with Pearl River and he will be a sophomore. So that means when he gets to college, he’ll be a sophomore, so that means when he gets to college, he’ll start off as a junior, and I think that’s great,” said McCullum.
Most parents brought up the school possibly bringing mobile app’s to the table so that parents can digitally stay in sync with their child’s education and test scores. Parents also talked about the importance of encouraging their child to be motivated throughout tests like the MAAP.
