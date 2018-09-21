Good News: Laurel cheer team rallies around teammate with Alopecia

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The teams at Laurel Gymnastics and Cheer tumble into a time of love and support as one of their own loses her hair because of Alopecia. September is National Alopecia Awareness Month. The teams rally for Woodlee Walters while learning a lesson in acceptance.
They tumble until the routine is done right, but the team at Laurel Gymnastics and Cheer has a bond far beyond perfecting stunts.
“They never asked any type of questions of what’s going on and what’s wrong with her. They just gave her hugs, support and loved on her,” said Ashlee Knight, an All Star coach at Laurel Gymnastics and Cheer.
Woodlee Walters had a head full of hair just last year.
“Woodlee looks different but acts the exact same. This has not changed her at all,” said McKenzie Walters, Woodlee’s mother.
Today, still just as beautiful and bubbly, she and her teammates embrace her new look and continue to make magic on the mats.
“She shows lots of confidence. She never stops and gives it %110 always,” Knight said.
Woodlee has Alopecia, an auto-immune skin disease causing hair loss on the body. “I’ve never had any experience with Alopecia," said Knight. "I do know it causes you to lose your hair, I got on line and did some research on it.
In her research, she learned it is Alopecia Awareness Month. She surprised the team with tattoos reading, “I wear blue for Woodlee.”
“They were so excited when we got them. They had to have them on their arms and cheeks and everywhere. They love Woodlee. She’s a part of their family,” Walters said.
“They were really excited,” Knight said. “Woodlee was like that’s the coolest thing!” This team not only exudes flexibility, strength, and agility, but also support, acceptance, and love.
Woodlee continues with confidence alongside a group that’s like family.
“I do feel like it’s a learning point for them to accept people for who they are and not judge them and just show all types of support,” Knight said.
“She lost it (hair) everywhere, she has rocked it and doesn’t care at all,” Walters said. “She acts like nothing’s any different. We’re very proud of her.”
