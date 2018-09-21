Friday 6 a.m. Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Good morningM everyone! We’re starting off this morning with mostly sunny skies and temps in the low 70s. It’s not going to be as hot today as highs only reach the low 90s this afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy although I can’t rule out a stray t-storm later this afternoon. Weather will be good for those Friday Night Football games with temps in the low 80s at Kickoff and 70s by the 4th quarter. Lows overnight will be in the low 70s.