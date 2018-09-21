Friday 6 a.m. Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Good morningM everyone! We’re starting off this morning with mostly sunny skies and temps in the low 70s. It’s not going to be as hot today as highs only reach the low 90s this afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy although I can’t rule out a stray t-storm later this afternoon. Weather will be good for those Friday Night Football games with temps in the low 80s at Kickoff and 70s by the 4th quarter. Lows overnight will be in the low 70s.
We’ll see hit-or miss rain chances return for tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. Not everyone will get rain. Scattered t-Storms will return for Sunday, You should be okay going to church in the a.m., but you may need a raincoat as you head home. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Scattered t-Storms will continue next week through Thursday before a cold front moves through late Thursday, which will clear us out and cool us down!! Temps will go from the upper 80s to the low 80s by next weekend. Overnight lows could be in the low 60s!!!
