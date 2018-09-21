Court turns away Hattiesburg woman’s appeal

JACKSON, MS (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman will remain jailed after an appeals court refused to overturn her convictions on murder and aggravated assault charges.
The Mississippi Court of Appeals on Sept. 18 affirmed Tamira Yvonne Peoples’ convictions and sentences of life in prison plus 20 years related to the shootings that resulted in the 2012 death of Samina Gholar, 22, and the wounding of her mother, Rotanda Gholar.
Testimony in Forrest County Circuit Court showed that Peoples had been involved in an ongoing dispute with the Gholars, her next door neighbors at Briarfield Apartments, 208 Gordon St. in Hattiesburg.
According to court records, the Gholars had complained about People’ inoperable car taking up a parking space and about her loud music and hammering. The Gholars reported that someone “keyed” their car, that they received numerous harassing hangup calls, and that Peoples called Samina Gholar a curse word.
On Nov. 5, 2012, the mother and daughter were leaving the apartment to look at another apartment when they were shot, according to court records. Rotanda Gholar was shot in the hand and right shoulder outside the apartment. Samina Gholar was shot in the head inside the apartment.
Peoples challenged the sufficiency of the evidence to support a guilty verdict. She argued that Circuit Judge Robert Helfrich should have granted a mistrial after Rotanda Gholar became emotional during her trial testimony. When Rotanda Gholar was shown a picture of her daughter’s body, she exclaimed, “That’s my baby. That’s my baby.” The photo was not placed into evidence.
Peoples also claimed that bags of evidence seized from her home may have been lost or destroyed. A deputy testified that “several bags – three bags” of evidence were collected, but the police report indicated only one bag was placed into evidence.
Judge Latrice Westbrooks, writing for the unanimous 10-member Court of Appeals, found that “the state never possessed evidence with an apparent exculpatory value that it failed to preserve.” The court found all the issues on appeal to be without merit.
Peoples can ask the Court of Appeals to reconsider, then ask the Mississippi Supreme Court to review the case.
