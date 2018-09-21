Columbia-Marion County Animal Shelter calling for volunteers

COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) - The Columbia-Marion County Animal Shelter is in need of volunteers. The city has an animal control officer, who is also the shelter manager, and there are some part-time positions. The shelter still needs volunteers willing to put in a few hours a week to help out.
“The city has been making efforts to hire some additional help out there. Unfortunately, most of those employees have not worked out, due to city policy or something of that nature,” said Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie. “At one time, we had one full-time employee and three to four inmates at any given time, and now we no longer have the inmates, and it’s really put a strain on the employee out there trying to keep up a facility of that size with no extra help. “
McKenzie said the shelter has some needs that require immediate attention, such as repairs to windows and doors.
“In the recent months, we moved all the animals out and done a deep cleaning of the facility. There are some conditions out there that need repair, and that repair just simply can’t be made without that extra help,” said McKenzie.
An outside group called Friends of the Columbia Animal Shelter is putting together a nonprofit organization to handle donations and adoptions.
“We have got volunteers who have started a Facebook page, Friends of the Columbia Animal Shelter, and they have started a GoFundMe account for that as well. They are trying to help raise some money to reinvest into the facility itself,” said McKenzie.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.