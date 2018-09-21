Columbia Academy, West Marion square off Friday night

COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) - Columbia Academy athletic director/football coach Randy Butler said he certainly likes the idea of public high schools facing off with private academies, athletically speaking.
That is until Butler starts talking about how his Cougars will be hosting an unbeaten West Marion High School Friday night.
“They are really a fun team to watch on video, unless you‘re getting ready to play them," Butler said. "They’re fast and they’re physical, and they look like they could go a long, long way in their (classification.)”
The Trojans (5-0) have done as well as they possibly could have to start the season, winning their first five games for the first time since 2015.
“It hasn’t been really pretty at times, but to be 5-0 is really big,” West Marion coach Brad Duncan said.
Both teams’ offensive engines start with the quarterbacks.
Columbia Academy junior Ras Pace has thrown for 736 yards for the Cougars (2-3) with six touchdowns. He also has rushed for 102 yards and two more scores on 41 carries and has tucked and run in four, two-point conversions.
Pace has not been terrifically efficient throwing the football, completing 59-of-136 passes (43.4 percent), and he’s had a hand seven turnovers with four interceptions and three lost fumbles.
But Duncan said Pace is a threat with the ball in his hand.
“The Pace kid, the quarterback, is the key,” Duncan said. “He’s a real good quarterback, throws the ball really well, and he’s the key to them.
“They’re still really big up front and can run the football, but the Pace kid is the key.”
On the other sideline, Columbia Academy will have to contend with junior Jeremiah Holmes, who has thrown for 973 yards and 11 touchdowns with no interceptions. Holmes also has been dangerous on the ground, with a team-high three touchdowns rushing.
In a 38-19 victory last week against Forrest County Agricultural High School, Holmes threw for four touchdowns and ran for a fifth.
“He throws the football and is just an heckuva an athlete,” Butler said. “He’s hard to get on the ground, so we’ll have to get a lot of hats to the ball and tackle in space.”
Columbia Academy got a boost when senior Drew Havard decided this summer to return to the football field. Havard, who had offseason knee surgery, was expected to forego his final year and focus on baseball.
Junior Riles Stuart leads the Cougars’ ground game with 308 yards and two touchdowns on 62 carries, but Havard is right behind, with 190 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries and 10 catches for another 110 yards.
“We’ve had to work him in slowly as he’s worked himself back into shape, and we’re working him at running back and at receiver,” Butler said.
Sophomore Robert Johnson leads the team with 24 catches for 326 yards and a touchdown and also has caught a two-point conversion. Senior Holden Smith has 10 catches for 231 yards and a touchdown.
West Marion has spread the ball around, with seven different players scoring a rushing touchdown and seven players scoring through the air.
Senior Dontavious McGowen has come on the past two weeks, with four touchdown receptions as well as a 71-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Senior Noland Miller Jr. has 24 catches for 293 yards and a touchdown.
