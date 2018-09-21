Collins will soon begin highway lighting project

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) - The City of Collins has moved one step closer to beginning a new lighting project, which will cost around $700,000.
Tuesday night, the Collins Board of Aldermen accepted a bid from Webster Electric to add new LED lighting, wiring and do other work along Highways 49 and 184.
The work will be paid for with a federal matching grant administered through the Mississippi Department of Transportation. The federal government is paying for 80 percent of the work. The city will pay for the additional 20 percent.
The agreement with Webster Electric has to be approved by MDOT.
“We’re very, very excited about it,” said Mayor Hope Magee Jones.. “The LED lighting is just going to light our city up and make it even more visible for our community and bring a lot of exposure for people who are traveling on the highways.”
“The (light) poles that are existing, we’re going to put new arms on them and new LED lights on it and rewire them with new underground secondary wiring, so that will all be improved greatly,” said Bob Shoemake, Director of Public Works for the City of Collins.
Shoemake says the project should be complete by the end of 2019.
