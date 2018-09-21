Bobcats top Indians 2-1 in MACJC soccer

Jordan Cochran soars for a header Wednesday as Jones College downed Itawamba Community College, 2-1. (Lee Adams)
By Tim Doherty | September 20, 2018 at 10:03 PM CDT - Updated September 20 at 10:03 PM

FULTON, MS (WDAM) - Jones College men’s soccer team rallied with a pair of goals in the game’s final 25 minutes Wednesday evening to nip Itawamba Community College 2-1.

Glenn Waters tied the game and Justis Casey scored the game-winning goal for the Bobcats (5-1).

JC goalie Callum Harley allowed a first-half goal to Brenden Koehn before shutting down the Indians (6-3) the rest of the way.

The Bobcats will hit the road Tuesday to open South Division play at Southwest Mississippi Community College.

