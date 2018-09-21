Armed robbery lands Lamar Co. man in prison for 30 years

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A Lamar County man will spend the next 30 years behind bars. On Sept. 21, Judge Tony Mozingo sentenced William Cox who was convicted of armed robbery.
The conviction came just after a two-day trial that wrapped up on Sept. 12. A 12-member jury deliberated for a little over two hours at the Lamar County Circuit Court before finding him guilty. He was also charged with kidnapping, but he wasn’t found guilty.
Cox allegedly robbed and kidnapped James Stevens on Aug. 6, 2017. In a recent interview with WDAM-TV, Stevens spoke out about the incident.
“I met him in him in Marion county," Stevens said. "That’s where I met him. When I first met him, I thought he was a good person and I thought the world of him.”
Now, Stevens says he looks at the man he thought was a “good person” differently. According to Stevens, he was visiting Cox’s girlfriend, Sarah Patrick, at the time of the incident. After being at her residence for a short time, he recalled Cox hitting him upside his head with a glass bottle. He went on to say that Cox put a knife to his neck and took his car keys and forced him into the backseat of the car. Stevens eventually escaped by jumping out of the moving vehicle.
“When he’s on drugs man he just…he even said it out of his own mouth," said Stevens. “He’s a killer when he’s underneath the influence.”
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.