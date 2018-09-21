Teacher shortages an ongoing problem in MS

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - Teacher shortages have been an issue that the State of Mississippi has been dealing with for years, according to the state department of education.
“It’s always been an issue for us,” said Dr.Cory Murphy, Executive Director of Teaching and Leading at the Mississippi Department of Education.
Murphy said even though it has been an issue, things are about to change. Dr. Toy Watts, Superintendent of the Laurel School District, puts it simply; teachers are the key.
"Teachers are the most powerful people in the world," said Watts.
Watts has seen the shortage first hand and said its hard to get math and science positions filled. In replacement of limited teachers, the Laurel School District transitioned to computer modules as a replacement. This allows students to learn math and other subjects through an online course. The online teacher also allows students to receive the credit that they wouldn’t be able to get if the only option was a teacher.
“Currently, we have four math openings at our high school, and we’ve had to be creative on how we offer those credits. So, we’ve partnered with a computer program in order for our students to get those credits,” said Watts.
Within the Lamar County School District, Superintendent Tess Smith said that she has an idea as to why this is happening.
"They're not graduating enough teachers to place in vacancies within our classrooms," said Smith.
After traveling to Jackson, I was able to get some answers on why and how classrooms aren’t getting the attention they really need. After speaking with Murphy, I found out that the state is currently working on a re-branding plan.
“I think we may have not been doing a great job at really continuing to move with the generations, so to speak,” said Murphy.
Murphy believes the way the state had been finding and recruiting teachers before isn’t the same for this generation.
“Anytime there’s a shortage in any area, the number of students are growing every year but, we do have a shortage of teachers,” said Murphy.
Murphy said moving forward, the teaching and leading department will think outside the box to attract more future educators to the classroom. Murphy talked about the issue of some prospective educators not having the funding to afford the education to become a teacher, but he has a way out for them, too.
“Beyond attracting them to the profession, we’re going to actually strengthen our programs, and we are looking to add additional programs that are more attractive to those who may not be able to go down the street and go to the local university,” said Murphy.
The outer-appearance of something is important, especially when you’re trying to sell a profession. Smith said she believes selling education may be a factor the state needs to focus on.
Smith said it’s time to change the look of being an educator or teacher in the classroom by exposing students to the profession.
“Working in the field of education is a calling, and that’s whether you drive a school bus, you’re serving lunch, helping us clean up or you’re actually educating the students,” said Smith. “And to me, other than working in some type of field in ministry, there is no higher calling than working with our children.”
In the past, the state hasn’t taken a closer look at how to attract a new generation of educators into the field, but Murphy’s new plan will change that and elevate the profession and re-brand it.
School districts across the Pine Belt are recruiting new teachers in a new way, which means new incentives to attract future educators.
“Student loan payments, relocation fees, down payment on a new home, and so we are trying to use those incentives as well to attract teachers to our area,” said Watts.
